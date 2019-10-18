Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,472 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.86. 455,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,134. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

