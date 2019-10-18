Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 319,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

