Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 49,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

