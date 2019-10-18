Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Tops $19.62 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Orbs has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $180,227.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00226853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.01131283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,923,921,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

