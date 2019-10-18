Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orgenesis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes. The company deals with the combination of cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine into clinical development. Its operating segment consists of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization and Cellular Therapy Business. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment activity includes MaSTherCell, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. Cellular Therapy Business segment activity is based on its technology which demonstrates the capacity to induce a shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Orgenesis, Inc. is headquartered in Germantown, MD. “

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Orgenesis in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ORGS opened at $3.71 on Friday. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orgenesis by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orgenesis by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 119,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orgenesis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orgenesis (ORGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.