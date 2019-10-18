Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 39,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 321,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

