Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.21. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oryx Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

