Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires Shares of 2,530 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 197,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 75,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.