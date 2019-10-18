Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,884,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.78 on Friday, hitting $1,244.07. 818,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $863.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

