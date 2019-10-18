Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $29.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

