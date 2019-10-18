Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 900 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after buying an additional 952,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,964,000 after buying an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after buying an additional 345,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

