Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. 107,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

