Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

