Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,521,000 after acquiring an additional 154,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,862. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.