Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.74.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.53. 234,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

