Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after purchasing an additional 823,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,852,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,335,000 after purchasing an additional 301,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,373,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 567,393 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:VTR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

