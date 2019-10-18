OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.00. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.79.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

