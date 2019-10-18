P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTSI. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

