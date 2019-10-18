Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. 25,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,990. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

