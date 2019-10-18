Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Eagle Materials by 44.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,225. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,899. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

