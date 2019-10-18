Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 39.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Concho Resources by 39.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CXO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 39,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

