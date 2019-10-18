Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578,765 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $18,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $16,100,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

