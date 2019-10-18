Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 834.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

