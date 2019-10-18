Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $18,878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,037,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,724,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,322. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.