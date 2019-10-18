Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PONY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.42.

Shares of PONY traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

