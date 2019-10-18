PAL Network (PAL) Trading Down 32.8% This Week

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DOBI trade, IDEX and DEx.top. PAL Network has a market cap of $323,955.00 and approximately $7,353.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kyber Network, IDEX, CPDAX, DOBI trade, DEx.top, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

