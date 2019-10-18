Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,243 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 570,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 70,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

