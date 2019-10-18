Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,620,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $212.61. 36,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.59 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,560,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

