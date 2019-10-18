Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 64000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

