Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) rose ∞ on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,528 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

