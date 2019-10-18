Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 171.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

