Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 31,725 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 316,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

FRBK opened at $4.08 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.