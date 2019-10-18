Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ooma by 37.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 1.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $231.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.86. Ooma Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,091. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

