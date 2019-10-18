Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 142,259 Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,259 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ascena Retail Group worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 167,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 275,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Shares of ASNA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

