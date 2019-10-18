PARETO Rewards Price Tops $0.0026 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. PARETO Rewards has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $111.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043367 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.48 or 0.06134721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042865 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

