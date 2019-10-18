Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 143,098 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Parsley Energy worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of PE opened at $16.19 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

