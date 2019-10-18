Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

