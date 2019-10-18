Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap started coverage on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a corporate rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Shares of CIR opened at GBX 16.91 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.20 ($0.94).

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

