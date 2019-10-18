Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market cap of $163.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.05. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.20 ($0.93).

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

