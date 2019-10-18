Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.30 ($8.45).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 521.10. The firm has a market cap of $981.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a one year high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

