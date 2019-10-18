Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.49.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Pengrowth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of $106.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$144.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

