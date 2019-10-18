Penta (PNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. Penta has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $81,912.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, HADAX and BCEX. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00227997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.01142174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

