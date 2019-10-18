Pepe Cash Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $4.00 million and $10,129.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00229026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.01133784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

