Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,665 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,388. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

