Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Centerstate Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 9,765.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. 17,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,331. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

