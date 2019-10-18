Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,741 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sanmina worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,164. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

