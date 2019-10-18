Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,122 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

