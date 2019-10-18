Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.52

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $15.00. Petards Group shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.90.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

