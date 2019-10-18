Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,679,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,178 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,269 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 490,808 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 162,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,655. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

