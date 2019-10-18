Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 69,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,039. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

